Citigroup Lowers Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Mersana Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

MRSN opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 658.85% and a negative return on equity of 223.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

