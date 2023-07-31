Citigroup Lowers Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.
Mersana Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %
MRSN opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
