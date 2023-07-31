Citigroup Increases Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $138.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.18.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Price Performance

Polaris stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.69. 121,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,273. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.76 and its 200-day moving average is $113.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Polaris has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,950,000 after buying an additional 89,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Polaris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after buying an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Polaris by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,422,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,661,000 after acquiring an additional 195,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.