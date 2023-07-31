Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Lessened by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,581 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 70,348 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 3.4% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $89,020,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.06. 3,725,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,591,092. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51. The company has a market cap of $212.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

