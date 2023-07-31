Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stake Trimmed by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Cintas comprises 2.0% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cintas Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.00.

Shares of CTAS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $503.10. The company had a trading volume of 106,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,601. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.33. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $370.93 and a 12-month high of $518.71.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

