Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 11.9% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 4.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 174,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $502.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,223. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $370.93 and a 12 month high of $518.71. The company has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $488.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CTAS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.00.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

