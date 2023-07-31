CIC Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CIC Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,773 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.9% of CIC Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,449,000 after buying an additional 479,607 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,443,000 after buying an additional 806,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,903,000 after buying an additional 107,890 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,680,000 after buying an additional 283,105 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $419.87. 2,702,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,331. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

