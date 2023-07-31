CIC Wealth LLC Acquires 895 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CIC Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,197 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,081,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,397,027. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on F. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

