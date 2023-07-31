Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.66-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.15-$3.15 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.75.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,064. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $100.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.45 and a 200-day moving average of $90.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,622. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.