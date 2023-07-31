Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Down 1.2 %

CB traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $203.48. 587,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,180. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.91. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $84.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.57.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.