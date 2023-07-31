Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $2,230.00 at Truist Financial

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $2,310.00 to $2,230.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,139.72.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $42.56 on Thursday, hitting $1,955.08. 126,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,685. The company has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,068.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,835.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,344.05 and a one year high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total value of $2,218,664.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,051,161.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,269 shares of company stock worth $4,758,206. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.3% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

