Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to $2,300.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $2,350.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $2,350.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,910.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,139.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,930.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,068.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,835.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,344.05 and a 12 month high of $2,175.01.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,269 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,206 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,341.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.5% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

