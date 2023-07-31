China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Update

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,800 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the June 30th total of 333,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CHVKF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered China Vanke from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered China Vanke from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

China Vanke Stock Performance

Shares of CHVKF stock remained flat at $1.62 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. China Vanke has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $2.09.

About China Vanke

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, retail properties, and commercial offices.

