China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Price Performance
NASDAQ CHNR opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58. China Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $4.40.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Natural Resources
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.