Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.5% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $41,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.16.

Chevron stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,546,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204,942. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.57. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $301.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

