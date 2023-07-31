Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Advisors Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 399,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.7% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $65,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.05.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,362,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,040,869. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.48. The stock has a market cap of $310.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.46 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 13.54%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

