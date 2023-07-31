Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $138.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. OTR Global downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.14.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $130.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.40 and its 200 day moving average is $126.76. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $135.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

