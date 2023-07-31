Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHTR. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.73.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $5.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $402.11. 229,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $484.27. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 30.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.