Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,400 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the June 30th total of 328,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 200,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

CENTA stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.28. 15,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.70. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.37.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $48,615.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,174,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,734,000 after acquiring an additional 208,945 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 154,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at about $4,301,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.4% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 710,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,900,000 after acquiring an additional 23,544 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

See Also

