Centene’s (CNC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.72% from the company’s previous close.

CNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

NYSE CNC traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.44. 1,470,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,946. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. Centene has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 141.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

