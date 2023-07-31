Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLLNY traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,837. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

