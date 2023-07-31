Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Upgraded at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $14.50.

CLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Celestica from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC raised Celestica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.11.

Celestica stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,097,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,608. Celestica has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Celestica had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Celestica by 48.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

