Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Raised to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLS. StockNews.com cut shares of Celestica from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Celestica from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Celestica from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.11.

NYSE CLS traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Celestica has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $21.72.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Celestica had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Celestica by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Celestica by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

