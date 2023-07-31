CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0498 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $40.11 million and $3.83 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00020804 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017360 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00014101 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,412.59 or 0.99983200 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05014927 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $2,565,377.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

