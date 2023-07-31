Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Short Interest Update

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the June 30th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FUN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,541,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,071,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FUN traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,311. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $84.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.23 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.