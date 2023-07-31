CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.36-$2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion. CBIZ also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.36-2.41 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ Stock Up 1.7 %

CBIZ stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.33. 339,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,816. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBIZ

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.37 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,515 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $80,067.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,508,593.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 10,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $498,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,515 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $80,067.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,508,593.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,388 shares of company stock worth $1,336,968. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 16.8% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in CBIZ by 25.5% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 102,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 67.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 127,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,266,000 after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.