Casper One Day Volume Reaches $3.20 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0391 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $438.47 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,899,454,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,208,084,373 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,897,206,622 with 11,205,966,975 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03935512 USD and is down -3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $3,367,999.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

