Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives $311.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $313.33.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Carlisle Companies Stock Performance
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 21.57%.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.
