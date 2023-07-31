Cardano Market Cap Hits $11.08 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001075 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion and $196.47 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,871.76 or 0.06354754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00044941 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00022117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00030862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014484 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002994 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,030,277,986 coins and its circulating supply is 35,007,298,076 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

