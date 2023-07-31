Capital Wealth Planning LLC Takes $428,000 Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 569.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.18. 250,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,552. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.12 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.44.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

