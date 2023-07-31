Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases New Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,303 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 1.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 1.8% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Tapestry by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 13,709 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,504. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average of $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $47.48.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

TPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

