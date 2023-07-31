Capital Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 329,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after buying an additional 231,633 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,624,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,233,000 after buying an additional 170,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6,684.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after buying an additional 104,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,272,000 after buying an additional 84,680 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,541,000 after buying an additional 77,641 shares during the period.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TM traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.47. 46,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,426. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $130.07 and a 12-month high of $169.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $73.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.73 EPS for the current year.

TM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.