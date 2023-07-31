Capital Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKTX. TheStreet downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.10.

Shares of MKTX traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $269.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,887. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.76. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

