Capital Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $389,000 Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 1,175.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of CCJ stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.63. 2,011,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,298,079. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 7.75.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $508.09 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

