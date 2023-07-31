Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $289,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,198,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,094,000 after acquiring an additional 174,724 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 558,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,081,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $354.54. 1,200,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,429,519. The business’s fifty day moving average is $341.06 and its 200 day moving average is $336.34. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $356.36.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

