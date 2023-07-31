Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lessened its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,285 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up about 2.3% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 1,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of GDX stock traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $31.66. 8,770,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,368,293. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.39. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

