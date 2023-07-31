Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $183.04. 3,260,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,217,991. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.33.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

