Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Update

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,115,100 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the June 30th total of 1,348,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 82.0 days.

Several research analysts have commented on CPXWF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of CPXWF stock remained flat at $31.47 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38. Capital Power has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $39.87.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

