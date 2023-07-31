Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.46

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2023

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXUGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.46 and last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 122620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $462,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 184,569 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 988,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,588,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 231.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 645,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after buying an additional 451,210 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the period.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

