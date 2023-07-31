Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Capital Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 10.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capital Bancorp to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Capital Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CBNK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.15. 15,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The company has a market cap of $282.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Bancorp

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBNK shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Capital Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Capital Bancorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, COO Steven M. Poynot purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,676.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 22.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,376,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $493,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 24.5% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 26,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 28.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

