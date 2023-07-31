Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $297.58 Million Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,604,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,186 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group makes up about 2.4% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $297,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 609.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,691,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.84. 633,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,688. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.42 and a 12 month high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile



Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.



