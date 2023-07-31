Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $275.32 Million Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,415,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,228 shares during the period. TriNet Group makes up about 2.2% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of TriNet Group worth $275,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in TriNet Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after acquiring an additional 430,430 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in TriNet Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,642,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,156,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TriNet Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,872,000 after acquiring an additional 61,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TriNet Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,611,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNET has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $570,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,609,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $664,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,740,942.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $570,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,609,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,374 over the last three months. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.92. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.16.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

