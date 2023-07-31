Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $154.12 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 503,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,897 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $154,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,068,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,873,000 after acquiring an additional 85,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,867,000 after acquiring an additional 65,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,920,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,667,000 after acquiring an additional 45,586 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.53.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

Moody’s Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,292 shares of company stock worth $1,085,712. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCO traded down $1.92 on Monday, reaching $351.54. 350,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.64. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $363.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

