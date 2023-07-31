Cantillon Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,776,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,319 shares during the period. CME Group comprises 2.8% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of CME Group worth $340,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME Group Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.56. 606,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.88 and its 200-day moving average is $183.99. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $209.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.72%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

