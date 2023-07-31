Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.89

Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$36.89 and last traded at C$36.89, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.45.

Canadian General Investments Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The stock has a market cap of C$759.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.88.

Canadian General Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Canadian General Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.89%.

About Canadian General Investments

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

