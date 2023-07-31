Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Down to $47.29

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.29, but opened at $46.16. Camtek shares last traded at $46.47, with a volume of 218,103 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Camtek from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Camtek from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camtek has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $72.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 24.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 11.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Camtek by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 5,643.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 56,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 7.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the first quarter valued at $735,000. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

