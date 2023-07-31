Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Camtek Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.29. 538,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.59. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.48. Camtek has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $48.15.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Camtek from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Camtek by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 143.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 233.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 12.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth $466,000. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

