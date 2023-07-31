Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Camtek Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.29. 538,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.59. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.48. Camtek has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $48.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Camtek from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.
About Camtek
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.
