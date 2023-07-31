Cameco (TSE:CCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.11

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$46.11 and last traded at C$45.84, with a volume of 319445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$44.94.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cameco from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cameco from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

The firm has a market cap of C$19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO ) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$687.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.0299857 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

