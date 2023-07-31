Cadence Wealth Management LLC Sells 38,417 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 289,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,417 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 31.4% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $30,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.16. 12,687,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,173,986. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $120.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2777 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

