Cadence Wealth Management LLC Invests $394,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Newmont accounts for approximately 0.4% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,657 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,334,000 after purchasing an additional 541,428 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,560,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $781,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,260 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,233 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,135,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,192,000 after buying an additional 94,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.19.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $43.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,894,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,895,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average is $46.21. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of -44.19, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -166.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $471,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,913,971.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

