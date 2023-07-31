Cadence Wealth Management LLC Invests $244,000 in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,843 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. BHP Group makes up approximately 0.2% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,485 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

BHP traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.56. 1,205,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,906,209. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,512.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

